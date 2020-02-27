|
Marlin Lee Martin
Myerstown - Marlin Lee Martin, 73, of Myerstown, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was the husband of Marlene B. Rutt Martin to whom he was married to for 52 years. He was born in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County on October 6, 1946, a son of the late Ammon K. and Mary Weaver Martin. Marlin was a self-employed farmer and enjoyed serving his community through the Schaefferstown Volunteer Fire Co. and Schaefferstown Ambulance Association. He was a member of the Faith Mennonite Fellowship in Stevens. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Connie Martin Weaver wife of Dale Weaver of Shenandoah, PA; Richard Martin husband of Twila Martin Martin of Myerstown; Steven Martin of Kentucky; Dawn Martin Martin wife of Dean Martin of Denver; eighteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings: Leon Martin husband of Nadine Martin of SC; Grace Martin wife of Earl Martin of Ephrata; Harold Martin husband of Sylvia Martin of Brownstown; Judy Weiler wife of Clarence Weiler of Myerstown; Sharlene Weiler wife of Harold Weiler of Salunga; Janet Martin wife of the late Melvin Martin of Clay; Dale Martin husband of Marie Martin of Myerstown. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 am in Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 N. Line Road, Stevens, PA 17578. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm, as well as viewing on Monday from 9 am to 10 am ALL AT THE CHURCH. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
