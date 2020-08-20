Marlin R. "Molly" Kegerreis
Bethel - Marlin R. "Molly" Kegerreis, age 66, of Bethel died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Reading. He was born on May 16, 1954 in Lebanon, PA to the late James Mark and Amy Mildred (Gibbel) Kegerreis.
Molly retired from the Northern Lebanon School District as a custodian after 29 years of service. He was a member of Bethel Dunkard Brethren Church and he enjoyed his hobby of recycling for others.
In addition to his parents Molly was preceded in death by his brother, Harold H. Kegerreis.
He is survived by his brother, David H. Kegerreis and his wife Rhoda, sisters, Fern Wolfe and her husband Verling of Bethel, Darlene M. Marks and her husband Marlin of Red Lion, PA, Jean Keeney, wife of the late Lamar of Ephrata, Maxine Wilkerson and her husband Kenneth of Richland, sister-in-law, Fern Kegerreis of Bethel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are private. Arrangements by Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
