Marlin R. "Molly" Kegerreis
1954 - 2020
Bethel - Marlin R. "Molly" Kegerreis, age 66, of Bethel died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Reading. He was born on May 16, 1954 in Lebanon, PA to the late James Mark and Amy Mildred (Gibbel) Kegerreis.

Molly retired from the Northern Lebanon School District as a custodian after 29 years of service. He was a member of Bethel Dunkard Brethren Church and he enjoyed his hobby of recycling for others.

In addition to his parents Molly was preceded in death by his brother, Harold H. Kegerreis.

He is survived by his brother, David H. Kegerreis and his wife Rhoda, sisters, Fern Wolfe and her husband Verling of Bethel, Darlene M. Marks and her husband Marlin of Red Lion, PA, Jean Keeney, wife of the late Lamar of Ephrata, Maxine Wilkerson and her husband Kenneth of Richland, sister-in-law, Fern Kegerreis of Bethel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private. Arrangements by Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Marlin was a good friend and neighbor. He will be missed by many.
John Long
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
Molly was a great friend,hardworker and always helping others.I will miss his visits and friendship forever.RIP Molly
Harry Fidler
Friend
