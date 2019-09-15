|
|
Marlin Simon Umberger
Hershey - Marlin Simon Umberger, 97, of Hershey, passed away on September 12, 2019, in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born May 27, 1922, in Hanoverdale, the youngest son of the late Simon and Lillie (Gingrich) Umberger.
Marlin was a self-employed building contractor in Hershey for over 40 years. He enjoyed reading his Bible, motorcycles, Cadillacs, convertibles, antique cars, car races, card club, the beach and especially smorgasbords.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Eva R. (Yingst) Umberger, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by two sisters, Violet Painter and Grace Conrad and a brother, Albert Umberger
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Hoover Funeral
Home & Crematory, Inc., Hershey. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be in the Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg PA 17110
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019