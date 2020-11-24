Marliyn Faye "Jull" Halsell
Lebanon - Marilyn Faye Halsell, or known by some as "Jull", passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 in Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Curtis J. Halsell. Marilyn was born in Lebanon on August 3, 1934 a daughter of the late Richard and Jenny Reddinger Trumpeter. She had been employed as a bookkeeper for the S. Kantor Company for over 25 years in Lebanon. She was a member of the former St. John's UCC church and she had been a long-time bowler in the Happy Housewives League at Cedar Lanes. She was an avid reader who enjoyed Danielle Steel books and Harlequin Romance novels. She is survived by daughters: Suzanne M. wife of Albert T. Radford; Brenda Van Winkle wife of the late Karl Van Winkle; grandsons: Tyler A. Yocum and girlfriend: Kristy Powers; Kyle A. Yocum and wife Kait; great-grandson: Miles T. Yocum; grandson: Ben Radford and granddaughter: Jane Arrowood and a loving extended family in North Carolina; brother: Richard Trumpeter, Jr.; sisters: Joanne Geiger and Patricia Parker as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother: Ronald Sheffy. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1:00pm in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 where a viewing will be held from 12:00 pm to the time of service. Interment will be made in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.