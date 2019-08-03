|
|
Martha E. Arnold
Lebanon - Martha E. Arnold, 67, of Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cedar Haven.
Martha was born in N. Lebanon Twp. on November 27, 1951 to the late Adam J. and Myrtle K. (Moyer) Arnold. She attended Sandhill Church of Christ in Christian Union and Lebanon Valley Bible Church. She enjoyed going to church at Cedar Haven Chapel. She had attended school in Myerstown and was involved with EARS, Ephrata Area Rehabilitation Services. Martha also enjoyed Rving and camping. She loved to play piano and singing Gospel music. Martha loved her birthday and was always a happy person.
Martha is survived by her siblings, Arthur J. Arnold and wife Linda of N. Lebanon Twp., Myrle S. Yencha of N. Lebanon Twp., John M. Arnold of Springfield, MO, Sharon L. Southall of S. Lebanon Twp., Paul M. Arnold and his wife Kim. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Adam M. Arnold, Alfred K. Arnold, Mary Ann Rittle, and a nephew Adam Paul Arnold.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 11AM at Lebanon Gospel Center, 27 N. 10th Street, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a .
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019