Martha E. Balsbaugh
Myerstown - Martha E. Balsbaugh, 72, of Myerstown, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Robert L. Balsbaugh. She was born in South Lebanon Township, on September 2, 1946, a daughter of the late Ralph L. and Fern Weaver Boyd. Martha was a homemaker, nursing assistant and was involved with her husband's photography business. She was a member of the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren in Myerstown and enjoyed sewing, traveling, gardening and reading. Surviving in addition to her husband of 54 years, are children, Ruth Ann Metzler and husband Michael D. of Newmanstown; Elizabeth S. Balsbaugh, Tracey L. Smith and husband Duane and Linda F. Balsbaugh all of Myerstown; 11 grandchildren; brother, Galen Boyd of Lebanon; sister, Marilyn Martin and husband John A. of Blue Ball; sister in law, Fay Boyd of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark R. Balsbaugh and brother, Kenneth Boyd. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 am in Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, 162 E. Reistville Road, Myerstown. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm, as well as, Wednesday from 9 am until time of service at the church. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019