Martha J. Beard
Martha J. Beard

Annville - Martha J. Beard, 100, of Kindred Place, Annville died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Beard who died in 1983.

Born in Lemoyne on October 11, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Samuel A., Sr. and Zelma P. Dasher Bomgardner. She retired as the school nurse from the Palmyra School District and was also the Lebanon County School Nurse who traveled to all the Lebanon County Schools. She was very proud of being a school nurse.

Martha was a 1937 graduate of Palmyra High School and a 1940 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. She was a member of Palm Lutheran Church, Palmyra, a member and Worthy Matron and Deputy Grand Matron of the Palmyra Chapter of the Order the Eastern Star.

Surviving is a daughter Nancy wife of Peter Valtos of Moosic Lake, 3 grandchildren Kathy Bucher, Jennifer Valtos-Kakareka and Robert Valtos, and 7 great grandchildren Kaitlin and Andrew Bucher, Peter, Stephen, and James Valtos, and Madeline and Hannah Kakareka. She was the last of her immediate family and proceeded in death by a brother Samuel A. Bomgardner, Jr. and two sisters Betty Jane Bomgardner, and Josephine Dasher Fischer.

Funeral service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Philadelphia Foundation, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Nursing School Fund, PO Box 826728, Philadelphia, PA 19182-6728 in her memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is handling the arrangements.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
