Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Choctaw United Methodist Church
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Choctaw, OK - Martha (Marty) Mary Martin, 73, of Choctaw, OK passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Marty was born on July 2, 1945 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Irvin and Hilda Graby. Marty proudly served 20 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1985. Marty enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, collecting coins and stamps. After retirement she worked doing inventory and as a security guard. Marty was a member of the American Legion as well as the Choctaw United Methodist Church.

Marty is survived by her sons, Jason Martin and wife, Heather of Fort Worth, TX and Jarod Martin of Yukon, OK, and seven Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Audra Hope Martin and her sister, Carolyn Graby.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Choctaw United Methodist Church. Martha will be interred at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas TX on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 am with full military honors.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019
