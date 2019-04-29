|
Martin M. Eberly, Jr.
Ephrata - Martin M. Eberly, Jr., 82, formerly of Fairmount Road, Ephrata, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Lincoln Christian Home.
He was born in East Earl Township to the late Martin M. and Minnie W. (Martin) Eberly and was the husband of the late Anna B. (Martin) Eberly who died in May of 2018.
Martin was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference) He farmed for many years prior to his retirement.
Martin is survived by five children, Nelson M. husband of Theresa (Buttrum) Eberly of Rydal, GA, Lois A., wife of James N. Zimmerman of Ephrata, Marvin R., husband of Susan (Fredrickson) Eberly of Reinholds, Mary Jane, wife of Richard N. Burkholder of Leola, Kenneth L., husband of Suzanne (Lally) Eberly of Ephrata; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Elizabeth M., wife of John Elam Zimmerman of Lebanon, Willis M. husband of Myrna Eberly of Reinholds, Edna M., wife of Allen Brubacker of Wisconsin, and John M. Eberly, husband of Abby Rhoads of Terre Hill; two sisters-in-law, Hilda Eberly of Richland, and Esther Mae Eberly of Loysville; and a brother-in-law, Irvin Weaver of Stevens.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Luke, Henry, and Paul Eberly; four sisters, Eva Kurtz, Esther Weaver, Anna and Minnie Eberly.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6-8 pm at the Farm Crest Chapel, Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 9:00 am, at Farm Crest Chapel, Fairmount Homes, with further services at 9:30 am, at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Z. Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019