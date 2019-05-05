|
Mary A. Dipper
Annville - Mary A. Dipper, 73 formerly of Annville, passed away in the Berkley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Lebanon on November 17, 1945, a son of the late Wayne A. and Florence I. Rhoads Anspach. Mary was the wife of the late Charles L. Dipper who passed away December 24, 2006. Mrs. Dipper had been employed by Landis Shoe Factory, Annville Shoulder and Strap Co. and with her husband at Hostetter's TV and Appliance in Annville. Surviving is her son: Harry, husband of Kendra Speraw, Elizabethton, TN; daughters: Esther, wife of Gabriel Raggiunto Jr., Shenandoah Junction, WV; Doris, wife of Roberto Rivera, Lebanon and Rosemary Speraw of Annville; fourteen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren; grand dog Casper; brothers: Henry, husband of Rhonda Anspach, Rock Hill, SC and Harvey Anspach of TN; sisters: Verna, wife of Larry Kling, Annville and Nancy Wilhelm of WV; numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brothers: Bobby and Wayne Anspach; sisters: Jenny Koons, Lena Firestine and Bertha Anspach. A funeral service will be held in Living Waters Chapel, 1900 Jay St. Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 12:30PM. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 5, 2019