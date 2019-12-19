Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fansler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Fansler


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Fansler Obituary
Mary A. Fansler

Annville - Mary A. Fansler, 94, of Annville died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the wife of Mervin M. Fansler with whom she celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this past March and was preceded in death by her first husband, Victor Nauman.

Born in Jonestown on May 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Anna Light Miller. She was employed as a production worker at Savoy Shoe Factory and retired from AMP both in Elizabethtown.

Mary was a graduate of Jonestown High School and loved to travel.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters Sandra wife of James Appleby of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Cynthia wife of Stanley Walter of Elizabethtown, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two brothers Charles husband of Pat Miller of Hegins, George Miller of Lebanon, a brother-in-law William Fansler of Thomasville, and a sister-in-law Arlene Miller of Jonestown. She was preceded in death by two brothers Claude Miller, Jr., John Miller, and a sister Ruthe Risser Fansler.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street. Annville. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -