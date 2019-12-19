|
Mary A. Fansler
Annville - Mary A. Fansler, 94, of Annville died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the wife of Mervin M. Fansler with whom she celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this past March and was preceded in death by her first husband, Victor Nauman.
Born in Jonestown on May 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Anna Light Miller. She was employed as a production worker at Savoy Shoe Factory and retired from AMP both in Elizabethtown.
Mary was a graduate of Jonestown High School and loved to travel.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters Sandra wife of James Appleby of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Cynthia wife of Stanley Walter of Elizabethtown, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two brothers Charles husband of Pat Miller of Hegins, George Miller of Lebanon, a brother-in-law William Fansler of Thomasville, and a sister-in-law Arlene Miller of Jonestown. She was preceded in death by two brothers Claude Miller, Jr., John Miller, and a sister Ruthe Risser Fansler.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street. Annville. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019