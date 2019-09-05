|
|
Mary A. Kaiser
Cornwall - Mary A. Kaiser, 95, of Cornwall, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Cornwall Manor. She was born on Monday, August 25, 1924 to the late Clarence Auchenbach and Laura Auchenbach nee Ream in Newmanstown. Mary was long time member of the First Evangelical Congregational Church Lebanon, she enjoyed swimming and time spent with her granddaughter Amy, she retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Lebanon with 30 years service. Surviving are son Michael spouse of Jacqueline Kaiser; grandchild Amy Kaiser. Services will be at the convenience of the family. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019