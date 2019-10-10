|
|
In Loving Memory of
Mary Ann Kahl
If roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away.
From Her Loving Huband Dean, Chris, Steve, Susan, Tim, Julie, Shawn and Families
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019