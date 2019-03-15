Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
213 E. Walnut Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
213 E. Walnut Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McQuinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann McQuinn


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann McQuinn Obituary
Mary Ann McQuinn

Lebanon - Mary Ann McQuinn, 81, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. She was born on Saturday, March 27, 1937 to the late Irvin Snavely and Dora Snavley nee Keath in Lebanon. She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church and loved animals. Surviving are children Sally A. McQuinn-Barry spouse of Donald, Deborah L. Heisey spouse of Randy, Marlion Todd McQuinn spouse of Robin, Gregory Scott McQuinn spouse of Mary; 9 grandchildren; brother Clifford Snavely. She was preceded in death by husband Marlion McQuinn; sisters Irene Snavely, Betty J. Grimes. Viewing will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 213 E. Walnut Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Seventh Day Adventist Church, 213 E. Walnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now