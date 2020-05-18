Services
Mary Ann Trautman

Mary Ann Trautman Obituary
Lebanon - Mary Ann Trautman, 81, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Sunday, January 1, 1939 to the late Dominic A. Scaramozi and Rachel E. Scaramozi nee Howell in Texas City, TX. Surviving are son Ronald A. Trautman and spouse Michelle; grandchildren Anthony Trautman, Alex Trautman; brother James Scaramozi; sister Judy Swoboda and spouse Paul. She was preceded in death by husband Ernest R. Trautman; brothers Dominic Scaramozi III, John Scaramozi. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Linden Village, 100 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020
