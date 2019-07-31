|
|
Mary Ann Warner
Palmyra - Mary Ann Warner, 66, of Palmyra, formerly of California, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer, and passed away on July 2, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center.
She was born August 2, 1952 in Livermore, CA, daughter of the late Clyde & Emily Joorissen. Mary graduated from college with a degree in Art from Cal State Hayward. Although she continued to enjoy art, she furthered her career in computer programming production as a software quality analyst.
Along with many friends who love her, Mary is survived by; sons , Ethan Warner, grandchild Aiden Warner and Liberty Warner, son Justin Warner and son Matthew Jared Warner.
It was Mary's wish that her body be donated to medical science.
The family would like to personally thank The Hershey Medical Center for all the care and kindness they showed to Mary. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to either The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or Animal Rescue Inc.
You may also send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 31, 2019