Mary Anne Fisher
Lebanon - Mary Anne Fisher, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Christian S. Fisher who died on November 28, 2008.
Born in Lebanon on November 21, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Roy H. and Esther Mae (Engle) Gingrich. She was a member of God's Missionary Church. She sang in a trio with her parents from 1955-1965 and played the piano for various churches from 1962-2012. Mary Anne and her husband Christian sang together. As the children were born and grew up, they sang as a family until 2007. Mary Anne played the accordion with the Lebanon Valley Gospel Band from 2011-2017.
She is survived by her son Rev. John Mark husband of Denise Fisher of Duncannon; daughters Janet Louise wife of Jim Witter of East Berlin, and Rebecca Ann Fisher of Lebanon; eight grandchildren; brother Roy E. husband of Luella Gingrich of Manheim; and her foster sister Lois Roberts of Laurel, MD. She was preceded in death by great grandchildren Hope and Seth.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the God's Missionary Church, 2127 Hill St., Lebanon, PA. Viewing will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Elverson, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church or the Lebanon Valley Gospel Band, 1005 Lilac Lane, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019