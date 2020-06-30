Mary B. Strangarity
Lebanon - Mary B. Strangarity, 89 of Lebanon, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Tuesday, February 17, 1931 to Enos Brubaker and Helen Brubaker nee Hoffer in Lebanon, PA. Mary was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren. Surviving are children, Anthony M. Strangarity, Suzanne S. Kreider and spouse Edward, Jean Walker and late spouse Thomas, Marjorie M. Ristenbatt and spouse Todd, Marijane K. Strangarity; grandchildren Steven Walker and spouse Meredith, Alexandra Frinder and spouse Mark, Brian Kreider, Matthew Strangarity, Emily Ruggero and spouse Michael, Amy Kreider, Nicole Ristenbatt; great grand child Juliana Walker, sister-in-law Grace Brubaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony C. Strangarity; brothers Samuel Brubaker, George Brubaker and Enos H. Brubaker Jr. Services will be at the convenience of the family Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Church of the Brethren, 400 Locust Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Lebanon - Mary B. Strangarity, 89 of Lebanon, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Tuesday, February 17, 1931 to Enos Brubaker and Helen Brubaker nee Hoffer in Lebanon, PA. Mary was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren. Surviving are children, Anthony M. Strangarity, Suzanne S. Kreider and spouse Edward, Jean Walker and late spouse Thomas, Marjorie M. Ristenbatt and spouse Todd, Marijane K. Strangarity; grandchildren Steven Walker and spouse Meredith, Alexandra Frinder and spouse Mark, Brian Kreider, Matthew Strangarity, Emily Ruggero and spouse Michael, Amy Kreider, Nicole Ristenbatt; great grand child Juliana Walker, sister-in-law Grace Brubaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony C. Strangarity; brothers Samuel Brubaker, George Brubaker and Enos H. Brubaker Jr. Services will be at the convenience of the family Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Church of the Brethren, 400 Locust Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.