Mary B. Willman
{ "" }
Mary B. Willman

Annville - Mary Willman, 94, of Annville, passed away peacefully November 10, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Frank Willman who she sadly lost 17 years ago and was anxiously awaiting their reunion.

Mary was born in Annville on January 10, 1926 to the late Nellie (Frattaroli) and Dominic Bernardo. In earlier years, Mary helped her husband in his plastering and wallpapering business, they enjoyed spending their free time with close friends at Polka events, and helping at church events. Throughout her life she loved her flowers, gardening, and was enamored by beautiful birds. As long as she was able to "work" outside, she was happy.

One of eight children, she is survived by her 98 year old sister, Bonnie Rieker of Cleona, as well as sisters-in-law: Joanne Bernardo ("Teenie"), Palm Bernardo (Ed), Doris Bernardo (Fred) and a loving group of nieces and nephews that she and Frank loved and cared for as their own: Joe Bernardo (Renie), Steve Bernardo (Cindy), Kathleen Minnich (Larry), Patrick Rieker, Michael Rieker (Lisa), Louis Aquiler (Jessica), Lisa Aquiler, Vicki Bernardo, David Bernardo (Dianna), Michael Bernardo (Stacey), Debbie Bernardo (Tom). She was preceded in death by siblings Edward, John, Valentino, Albert, Alfred and Stella.

Mary will be sadly missed by her very close friends and neighbors, and her "Church Family".

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 13th at 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 South Spruce Street, Annville. There will be no visitation prior to mass. Burial will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church Garden.





Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
KREAMER FUNERAL HOME
618 E Main St
Annville, PA 17003-1513
(717) 867-4811
