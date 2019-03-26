|
|
Mary C. Umberger
Annville - Mary C. Umberger, 87, Annville, passed away on Sunday March 24, 2019 in the Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Carl J. Umberger. Mary was born in Bethel on February 28, 1932 a daughter of the late Kennie and Merlie Mallow Lambert. She was retired from San Giorgio Macaroni with over 42 years of service. She was a member of Frieden's Lutheran Church and enjoyed working in her flower garden while at home. She had also been a member of the Down Home Music Association in New Bunker Hill. Mary is survived by sisters: Wanda Muth and Wilma Newman as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters: Genevieve Keller, Hilda Kramer, Marjorie Lambert, Viola Meyer; and brothers: Kennie, Benjamin and Paul Lambert. Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:00 am in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 where a viewing will be held from 8:00 am to the time of service. Interment will be made in Grand View Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville, PA 17003 or Frieden's Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Lebanon Valley Home for the excellent care they provided for Mary during her stay there.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019