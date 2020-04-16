|
Mary E. Culbertson
Jonestown - Mary E. Culbertson, 96, of Jonestown, passed away at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late William S. Culbertson, who died in 1970.
Born in Mapleton, PA, on September 9, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Walter Scott and Hannah Rachel (Barkley) Heaster. She attended the Church of Christ in Lebanon. Mary worked in housekeeping at the Altoona Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and game shows. She was a friendly person to everyone she met, and she lived for her family. On her 90th birthday, she enjoyed a hot air balloon ride.
She is survived by her son Ben S. husband of Mary Lou Culbertson of Chambersburg; daughters Cathy R. wife of Jeffrey Decker of Jonestown, and June Treese of Jonestown; "adopted daughters" Connie Knepp of Berlin, PA, and Shirley Halk of Grantville; grandchildren Heather Culbertson, William Treese, Jennifer Treese, Angela Shultz and Robert Culbertson; great grandchild Damian Klopp; sister June Snyder, of Alexandria, PA; and many nieces and nephews that loved her. She was preceded in death by her son Robert David Culbertson; son-in-law William Treese; sister Alice Heaster; and brothers William, Samuel, Scott, Ralph, Sherman and Leroy Heaster.
She will be missed by all that knew her.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020