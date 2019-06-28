|
Mary E. Dieffenbach
Annville - Mary E. Dieffenbach, 89, of Annville, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Lebanon Valley Home. She was born on Wednesday, September 11, 1929 to the late John L. Wolfe and Elsie S. Wolfe nee Phillippy in Lebanon. She was a member of Zoar Evangelical Lutheran Church and retired as a secretary from Fredericksburg Elementary School. Mary enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family. Surviving are husband Robert F. Dieffenbach, Annville; children Dale J. spouse of Jodie Dieffenbach, Fredericksburg, Ann L. spouse of Dennis Atkins, Jonestown; 3 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brothers Earl Wolfe, Neil Wolfe, Mark Wolfe. Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Zoar Evangelical Lutheran Church, 560 Freeport Road, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family Memorial contributions may be made to Zoar Evangelical Lutheran Church, 560 Freeport Road, Lebanon, PA 17046 or Lebanon Community Library, 125 N. 7th Street, Lebanon PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 28, 2019