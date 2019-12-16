|
|
Mary E. Henry
Lebanon - Mary E. "Mickie" Henry, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of Richard L. Henry. Born on February 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Margaret (Barry) Eisenhauer.
Having been born and reared in the Roman Catholic faith, Mary graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School's Class of 1949. In her early adult years, Mary was co-owner of the former Lincoln Diner. Later she was a realtor with the former firm of Harry W. Fisher. Having an interest in the history of Lebanon City, she had an extensive knowledge of its former landmarks. She also was known to have a deep compassion for animals. Mary was a former member of The Historical Society of Lebanon County, and presently a member of the Humane Society of Lebanon County. Mary enjoyed writing. She was a regular contributor to The Weekender; her articles related to her childhood and to the lifestyle of Lebanon's distant past. She also wrote a news article about the severe winter of 1993.
Surviving is a sister Margaret P. Geho, of Temple, PA; a brother William Eisenhauer of Lebanon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her beloved daughter, Michele M. Brightbill, preceded her in death. Also deceased are a sister, Eileen M. Smetana, and brothers John H., James R., Herman R., and Robert G. Eisenhauer.
There will be no viewing. Services and interment will take place privately at Grand View Memorial Park in Annville. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guestbook at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019