|
|
Mary E. Krause
Annville - Mary E. Krause, 93, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Paul E. "Punch" Krause, Sr. Born in Lebanon on January 6, 1926, Mary was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Mary A. (Steckbeck) Hartman.
Mary is survived by her eight children - John Krause and his wife Jean, Jean Bragg and her husband James, Susan Dunning, Joseph Krause and his wife Barbara, Paul Krause, Jr. and his wife Cathy, Stephen Krause and his wife Debra, Milissa Woodward and her husband Jeffrey, Lori Renne and her husband Brendan; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren (and one on the way); and several nieces and nephews. Mary was the last of her immediate family.
A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, December 26th from 6-8pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street and on Friday, December 27th from 10-11 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 Spruce Street, Annville, PA 17003. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to Lebanon Catholic School, 1400 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019