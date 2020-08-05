Mary E. Troxell
Annville - Mary E. Troxell, 78, of Annville, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. She was born on Saturday, March 28, 1942 to the late Roger Wagner and Catherine Wagner nee Garman in Lebanon. She was a member of Bindnagles Evangelical Lutheran Church and volunteered at Spang Crest and enjoyed babysitting. Surviving are children John W. Troxell, III and spouse Ginger, David Troxell and spouse Anna, Betty I. Kling and spouse Larry Sr., Kathleen L. Shoemaker and spouse Paul; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother Charles Wagner; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband John W. Troxell Jr.; siblings Alva Boughter, Richard Wagner, Paul Wagner, John Wagner, Adam Wagner. Graveside services will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bindnagles Lutheran Church Cemetery, Palmyra. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
- Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17112. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com