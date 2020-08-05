1/
Mary E. Troxell
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Troxell

Annville - Mary E. Troxell, 78, of Annville, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. She was born on Saturday, March 28, 1942 to the late Roger Wagner and Catherine Wagner nee Garman in Lebanon. She was a member of Bindnagles Evangelical Lutheran Church and volunteered at Spang Crest and enjoyed babysitting. Surviving are children John W. Troxell, III and spouse Ginger, David Troxell and spouse Anna, Betty I. Kling and spouse Larry Sr., Kathleen L. Shoemaker and spouse Paul; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother Charles Wagner; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband John W. Troxell Jr.; siblings Alva Boughter, Richard Wagner, Paul Wagner, John Wagner, Adam Wagner. Graveside services will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bindnagles Lutheran Church Cemetery, Palmyra. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association- Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17112. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bindnagles Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved