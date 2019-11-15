|
|
Mary Elizabeth Dellinger
Lebanon - Mary Elizabeth (Royer) Dellinger died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 95 at the Cornwall Manor Health Center. A lifelong resident of Lebanon County, Mary Elizabeth had been a resident of Cornwall Manor since 2012.
She is survived by her five children, daughter, Candace L., and sons, Curvin N. III (Kip), Wesley T., Lorrie B., and Todd S., 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a younger sister, Jane Schultz, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Elizabeth was born October 25, 1924 to Samuel and Ruth Royer. She was one of five girls, the older three preceded her in death. Her husband, Curvin N Dellinger, Jr preceded her in death in 1992.
Mary spent her years caring for her children and working along side her husband at J. C. Hauer's Sons, Inc., a local wholesale distributor. Mary enjoyed golf, bridge, and traveling. She was a long time member of Covenant United Methodist Church, the woman's Auxiliary of Lebanon Valley College, the Lebanon Country Club, and the Lebanon Women's Club.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family and a Memorial Service is planned at the Zerr Chapel on the campus of Cornwall Manor on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00AM with a visitation from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The American Parkinson Disease Association at 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 or Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund at PO Box 125, Cornwall, PA 17016.www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019