Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Dellinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Dellinger Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Dellinger

Lebanon - Mary Elizabeth (Royer) Dellinger died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 95 at the Cornwall Manor Health Center. A lifelong resident of Lebanon County, Mary Elizabeth had been a resident of Cornwall Manor since 2012.

She is survived by her five children, daughter, Candace L., and sons, Curvin N. III (Kip), Wesley T., Lorrie B., and Todd S., 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a younger sister, Jane Schultz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Elizabeth was born October 25, 1924 to Samuel and Ruth Royer. She was one of five girls, the older three preceded her in death. Her husband, Curvin N Dellinger, Jr preceded her in death in 1992.

Mary spent her years caring for her children and working along side her husband at J. C. Hauer's Sons, Inc., a local wholesale distributor. Mary enjoyed golf, bridge, and traveling. She was a long time member of Covenant United Methodist Church, the woman's Auxiliary of Lebanon Valley College, the Lebanon Country Club, and the Lebanon Women's Club.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family and a Memorial Service is planned at the Zerr Chapel on the campus of Cornwall Manor on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00AM with a visitation from 9:30AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The American Parkinson Disease Association at 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 or Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund at PO Box 125, Cornwall, PA 17016.www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -