Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schneck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth (Flory) Schneck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth (Flory) Schneck Obituary
Mary Elizabeth (Flory) Schneck

Mary Elizabeth (Flory) Schneck, 97, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born to the late David and Emily (Bergman) Flory.

Mary was an avid Bingo player with a love for camping and family. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Danny Schneck and wife Roxine of Lebanon and Rick Schneck and wife Wendy of Largo, FL; grandchildren, Tara Williams, Nicole Lefever, Ashley Schneck, Brandon Schneck, Erika Marks, Amy Kautz, and Douglas Egner; and 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her siblings Jean Elliot, Doris Schneck, Reba Rhine, and Sally Ann Flory and a great grandchild, Shelby Lefever.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.

Services have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -