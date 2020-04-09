|
Mary Elizabeth (Flory) Schneck
Mary Elizabeth (Flory) Schneck, 97, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born to the late David and Emily (Bergman) Flory.
Mary was an avid Bingo player with a love for camping and family. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Danny Schneck and wife Roxine of Lebanon and Rick Schneck and wife Wendy of Largo, FL; grandchildren, Tara Williams, Nicole Lefever, Ashley Schneck, Brandon Schneck, Erika Marks, Amy Kautz, and Douglas Egner; and 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her siblings Jean Elliot, Doris Schneck, Reba Rhine, and Sally Ann Flory and a great grandchild, Shelby Lefever.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
