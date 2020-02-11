Services
Schaefferstown - Mary Elizabeth (Balsbaugh) Weik, born on August 31, 1924 in Heidelberg Township to the late Paul and Annie (Bomberger) Balsbaugh. Mary passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at age 95 at Stone Ridge Poplar Run, Myerstown PA. Mary was the wife of G. Harvey Weik, who passed away on May 29, 2013. Mary graduated from Schaefferstown High School with the class of 1942. She was employed at Binners Garment Factory for 50 years. After retirement she worked at Dutchway Farm Market selling hotdogs at the snack bar; a job she loved because of her interaction with people. Mary was a devoted wife and mother, assisting her late husband in writing auction listings for his many sales. She was an accomplished seamstress and the pies she baked were most delicious and requested for all family functions. She so loved working on puzzles, enjoyed taking walks, even along busy 501, much to her daughters' dismay. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Helen Forry and John Balsbaugh. Surviving are daughters Karen (Daryl) Hurst and Renee (Steve) Perrin; Six grandchildren: Greg (Missy Beiler) Hurst, Aimee (Franco) Cohen, Andy (Michelle Neri) Perrin, Megan (T. Michael) Long, Becky (Michael) Leonard, Jennifer Bolland and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13th from 6-8 PM at the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, 162 E. Reistville Road, Myerstown, PA.

The funeral service will be on Friday, February 14th at 11 AM with viewing one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: The Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or THE WHOSOEVERS https://the whosoevers.com/. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
