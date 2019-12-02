|
|
Mary Ellen Kreiser
Richland - Mary Ellen (Memmy) Kreiser, 79, passed away peacefully at the Reading Hospital on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the wife of Kermit J. Kreiser. They shared 60 years of marriage together. Born in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Warren G. Kurtz and the late Beatrice I. (Goshert) Kurtz. She attended Newmanstown School.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Miller, brother, Sonny, and sister, Karen. She is survived by her husband, Kermit Kreiser, of Richland; daughter, Kelly Miller, of Newmanstown; her four grandchildren, Joshua Gundrum, Matthew, and wife Tricia Gundrum, Erin Miller-Illyes, and John Reynolds; and her seven great-grandchildren, Alexus Gundrum, Mackenzie Illyes, Adam Gundrum, Brynn Gundrum, Alexander Eberly, Chase Gundrum, and Callie Illyes. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret Jarman of Richlands, NC, along with many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen was a very loving and caring woman, who was also a mother, "Memmy," and a friend. Memmy was very active throughout her community and in her church. She loved to spend her weekends with her family and attending all of her kids' sporting events. She was a very spunky, outgoing person, who would've done anything for anyone around her. She also greatly enjoyed over-cooking food for any occasion. Her great grandchildren rave over her scrambled eggs, buttered noodles, and tickles. A celebration of life for Mary Ellen will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 6:30 PM in Zion United Methodist Church, 1279 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown, PA 17088 with a visitation beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion United Methodist Church. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019