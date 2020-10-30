Mary Ellen Mock-Hoffa
Lebanon - Mary Ellen Mock-Hoffa, 94, passed away in Lebanon, PA Tuesday October 20, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late Monroe H. Mock, until his passing, and the late Harry Hoffa. She was born August 21, 1926 in Rexmont PA the daughter to the late Lloyd and Helen Henning Geib. Mary was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Schaefferstown. She enjoyed spending time with her family, the beach and her flower garden. Mary is survived by her daughter Eileen Ream (Ronald), grandchildren; Stephanie Neyer, Sean Meily, Shane Mock, Jenica Zimmerman, Eric Mock, Phillip C. Mock & Jason Mock, 7 great grandchildren and niece Stephanie Wright. She was preceded by sons; Phillip Mock & Franklin Mock, and brother Lloyd Geib Jr. A memorial service will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at Clauser Funeral Home 116 N Carpenter St Schaefferstown PA 17088. Visitation will begin at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Schaefferstown Cemetery. clauserfh.com