Mary Ellen Neidig
Lebanon - Mary Ellen Neidig, 74, of Lebanon passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of Leonard H. Neidig.
Born in Lower Swatara Twp. on March 15, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leo H. Sr. and Meariam Witmer Gipe. She was a 1963 graduate of Central Dauphin High School. Mary had worked at Woolworths, Kinney Shoes and then the Foot Locker. She enjoyed working on her computer, different hobbies and canning. She also enjoyed bowling on a mixed league at ABC East Lanes of Harrisburg. Mary Ellen was a devoted wife and mother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children James and his wife Debra Eppley of Shermans Dale, Eugene Eppley of Boiling Springs, Michelle Tharp of Jonestown and Justine Neidig of Tremont; sister Margie Aldrich of Newville; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers Leo H. Gipe, Jr., Samuel H. Gipe, Sr., and Thomas E. Gipe, her granddaughter Bethel Lehman, and nephew Michael B. Gipe.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019