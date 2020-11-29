1/
Mary Ellen Stauffer
Mary Ellen Stauffer

Myerstown - Mary Ellen Stauffer, 76, of Myerstown, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Samuel Stauffer. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past September.

Born in Lancaster County on June 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Verna (Horning) Fox. Mary Ellen attended Richland Mennonite Church. She was a loving wife and faithful mother.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons David Scott husband of Joanne Erb of Lebanon, Michael Lee husband of Mary Jane Stauffer of Tower City, Jeremy Lynn husband of Judith Stauffer of Sunbury and Joshua Conrad husband of Elaine Stauffer of Fredericksburg; daughters Linda Ruth (Erb) wife of Marvin Martin of Lebanon, Christina Joy wife of Jason Brubaker of Bethel, Jewel Ann wife of Steven Dyck of Texas and Michelle wife of Kendall Martin of Winfield; 43 grandchildren; brothers J. Ervin Fox of Reading, Harvey Fox Jr., John Earl Fox and Stanley Fox, all of Ephrata; sisters Ruth Ann Bowman of New Holland, Vera Martin of Ephrata, Verna Good of Virginia, Lena Hostetter of Terre Hill and Joan Nolt of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her first husband David Erb, a grandchild, brothers Carl and Charles Fox, and sister Arlene Fox.

Viewing will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon at 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Richland Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.





Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
