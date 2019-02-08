|
|
Mary Hensel
Ephrata - Mary Kathryn Hensel, 80 Years, of Ephrata, formerly of Lebanon and Bird-in-Hand, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Lancaster in 1938 to the late Clarence J. and Margaret E. (Sullivan) Bitzer and was the wife of the late Jetwood W. Hensel who passed away in 2005.
She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy of Lancaster, class of 1956. She formerly worked for Wagaman Bros. Printing Co., Lititz, and retired from H & E Litho Co., Brickerville. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Cecelia's Church, Lebanon, and Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ephrata.
Mary is survived by a son, Michael L., husband of Regine Faith Hensel of Lebanon; two daughters, Kelly M., wife of Dennis Nolt, Tonya K., wife of Bryan Stoner, both of Ephrata; two sisters, Nancy L. Groff, wife of Kenneth Sweigart of Lititz, Linda, wife of Rodney Mellott of FL; a brother, John S., husband of Nancy Bitzer of Lancaster; a brother-in-law, William Hensel of Ephrata; six grandsons, Matthew M. Hensel of Lebanon, Zachary Stoner of NY, Dr. Andrew Nolt, husband of Ana (Salguero) Nolt of FL, Eric, husband of Lauren Nolt of Lancaster, Maximilian, husband of Kelsi (Lautenslager) Faith of Boise, ID, Travis Stoner of Reinholds; a granddaughter, Megan L., wife of Josh Worley of Mifflinburg; two great-grandsons, Nolan and Cyrus Nolt and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Zoey Nolt.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Plank, Margaret Koser; a brother, Donald J. Bitzer and a sister-in-law Shirley Hensel.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 9:00 to10:30 AM Stradling Funeral home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Celebration at 11:00 AM, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with the Rev. Fr. John J. McLoughlin, C.SS.R as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019