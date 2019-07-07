Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kimmerlings Church
1 St. Jacob Dr,
Lebanon, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Kimmerlings Church
1 St. Jacob Dr
Lebanon, PA
1937 - 2019
Lebanon - Mary Irene "Dolly" Arnold, 81 of Lebanon, passed away at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Lebanon on July 4, 1937, a daughter of the late Walter F. and Katherine S. Hoyer Nelson. Dolly was the wife of the late William L. Arnold who passed away on May 25, 2008. Mrs. Arnold was a member of the Mt. Zion Fire Hall and Fredericksburg Legion. Surviving are her children: Linda C, wife of James Houk, Myerstown; Scott A. Arnold of Lebanon; Curtis W. Arnold of Pine Grove; Susan M. Arnold of Lebanon; Shelly L. Koch of Pine Grove; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sister: Penny Eckert of Quentin; several nieces and nephews. Dolly was predeceased by a brother: Walter "Cork" Nelson. A memorial service will be held in Kimmerlings Church, 1 St. Jacob Dr, Lebanon, PA, 17046 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00AM with a visitation from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Contributions may be made in Dolly's memory to Humane Society of Lebanon County 150 N. Ramona Rd, Myerstown, PA, 17067 or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019
