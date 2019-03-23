Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Deaven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Deaven


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary J. Deaven Obituary
Mary J. Deaven

Lebanon - Mary J. Deaven, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on March 22, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Elwood G. Deaven.

Born in Lebanon on December 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Russel T. and Dorothy Ebur Bender. Mary had worked for Hershey and Kraft. She was a member of the Reamstown Church of God.

She is survived by her daughters Debra A. Blair of Myerstown and Vicki L. wife of Ronnie Elliott of Randlett, OK; five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Misty A. Fernandez.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now