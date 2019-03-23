|
Mary J. Deaven
Lebanon - Mary J. Deaven, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on March 22, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Elwood G. Deaven.
Born in Lebanon on December 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Russel T. and Dorothy Ebur Bender. Mary had worked for Hershey and Kraft. She was a member of the Reamstown Church of God.
She is survived by her daughters Debra A. Blair of Myerstown and Vicki L. wife of Ronnie Elliott of Randlett, OK; five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Misty A. Fernandez.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019