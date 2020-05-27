|
|
Mary Jane Connatser
Myerstown - Mary Jane "Mitzi" Connatser (Leininger), 76, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 unrelated to COVID-19. Mitzi was born in Lebanon, PA on February 7th, 1944. She was the adopted daughter of the late Leroy and Merle (Bordner) Leininger.
She worked at the Bowman hat factory, as a cook at Fort Indiantown Gap, as a cook at the Hyman Caplan Pavilion, as a CNA in multiple locations, and at Reese's. She was a member of the Faith Fellowship Church in Cleona. Mitzi enjoyed camping, going to the beach, swimming, doing word search puzzle books, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mitzi is survived by 10 children; sons: Rick Shirk of Cleona, David Shirk of Stevens, and Tim Shirk of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepsons: Glen and Steve Connatser, both of Lebanon and Terry Connatser, of Jonestown; daughters: Jodi (Shirk) Bingaman of Stevens and Michelle Connatser-Moyer of Prescott; and stepdaughters: Brenda (Connatser) Light and Ginger Connatser, both of Jonestown. Mitzi was Blessed to be called nana by multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers: Butch Morgan of Reading and Kenny Morgan of Annville and by a sister-in-law: Mary Jane (Janie) Morgan of Reading. Mitzi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Connatser and by a stepson, Scott Connatser.
All family, friends, and loved ones are asked to join in a celebration of her life at the graveside service on Friday, May 29th at 11 a.m. at The Lickdale Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 59 Cemetery Road, Fredericksburg, with Pastors Larry Stewart and Dale Landes from Faith Fellowship officiating. Please note that due to social distancing restrictions, we ask that you remain in your car to pay respects with only immediate family being at the gravesite. All participants are required to wear a mask. There will be a celebration of life at Faith Fellowship Church, 721 East Penn Avenue, Cleona, PA 17042 following the graveside service. All friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the (donate3.cancer.org) or to the () . Thompson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020