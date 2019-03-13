|
Mary Jane Gacono
Annville - Mary Jane Bowman Gacono
July 11, 1931 - March 10, 2019
Wife of V Carl Gacono, Daughter of Claflin and Ruth Bowman. Mother to 6, Grandmother to 12. Great-Grandmother to 6.
This is where the normal obituary turns into something a bit different.
As I sit in front of my computer pondering how I can possibly gather the words I need to summarize the 87 ½ years of the life of our mom, Mary Jane Gacono, I have decided it is not possible. So this one will be different - because she was!
These are a few of the many things she taught us by the way she lived her life.
Mary Jane taught us love by the way she loved our dad, V Carl Gacono, and the way he loved her. A kind of love we were blessed to experience throughout our lives.
She was a mother to six (not counting all their exchange students) and taught us, almost daily, that hard work never hurt anyone (although we tried to convince her otherwise). If you wandered into their home, Mary Jane would likely hand you a towel to dry the dishes or a paint brush to help out, but with that came the gift of becoming part of her family. Treated with the same love she had for all of her children.
She was small but mighty and demanded respect in a subtle sort of way - never raising her voice. She never needed to. When Mary Jane asked - you delivered.
She taught us the importance of community. One of the most important things in Mary Jane's life was her community. Along with V Carl, they revitalized the Annville Memorial Day Parade 29 years ago. Twenty years ago they started Santa's Arrival at the Allen Theatre and the Annville Tree Lighting. All of these events continue today in Annville because of their commitment and love of their community.
Her life was so much more than a few paragraphs in an obituary can encapsulate. What we do know is she wasn't like most and for that we are thankful! She was our hero!
Her funeral will be at the convenience of our family. Her CELEBRATION OF LIFE DROP-IN, OPEN TO EVERYONE, will be on SUNDAY, MARCH 17, 11am-2pm, upstairs (first floor) of the Annville American Legion, 35 S. Manheim St., Annville.
"How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world."
A quote from Anne Frank we feel epitomizes Mary Jane's life.
*In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Annville Community Activities Committee (ACAC), 50 W. Main St., Annville, PA 17003, a non-profit formed years ago for the Annville Memorial Day Parade, Santa at the Allen & the Annville Tree Lighting.
