Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Mary Jane Marinkov Obituary
Mary Jane Marinkov

Lebanon - Mary Jane Marinkov, 88, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Friday, March 27, 1931 to the late John P. Boyer and Lizzie Boyer nee Wenger in Lebanon. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Iona and worked at Cornwall Children's Center. Mary Jane enjoyed reading and sports, especially the Philiadelphia Phillies and Eagles. Surviving are daughter Mary Jan Beebe and spouse Keith; grandchildren Brent Beebe and spouse Tabitha, Branden Beebe and spouse Marissa; great grandchildren Cassidy Beebe, Levi Witman, Dakota Witman. She was preceded in death by husband Mishi Marinkov; sister Orpha Bomberger. Viewing will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church of Iona, 1920 S. 5th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
