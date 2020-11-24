1/1
Mary Jo "Mj" Graci
Mary Jo "MJ" Graci

Jonestown - Mary Jo "MJ" Graci, 68, of Jonestown, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her home. Her daughters Jaime Ann & Marisa Grace were by her side.

Born in Lebanon on July 8, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine Mahon Graci and a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School class of 1970. Mary Jo started her nursing career as a Critical Care Nurse and Nurse Manager at the Lebanon Valley General Hospital. She worked for Burlington University Hospital and at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh as an ER nurse. She continued her nursing career in Harrisburg as a RN consultant for Cardiovascular Surgical Institute until she was selected for the advanced medical device sales of pacemakers and defibrillators at Guidant and later St. Jude. She retired as an Electrophysiology Nurse Specialist at Associated Cardiology in Harrisburg. Her compassion, empathy and nurturing spirit was a blessing to countless patients, whether friend or stranger. With her guidance, wisdom and positive attitude, she encouraged many young women to pursue a career in the medical profession, being a role model of what the nursing creed charges. She always had the right words and spoke from her heart.

MJ was a selfless volunteer & member of the American Nursing Association, the American Heart Association, and Cancer Society. She made many friends everywhere she went, young and old, and everyone viewed her as fun loving and full of life. She had great appreciation for all sports and loved all of God's wonderful creations, whether it was a puppy, kitten, flowers, trees or even a simple stone path.

She will be remembered by her family, friends, and former patients. No matter what, she always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She leaves behind a legacy of love & her proudest accomplishment was being both a mother & grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally and never turned her back to anyone in need.

She is survived by her daughters Jamie Ann Rank (Craig) of Jonestown and Marisa Grace Arnold of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren Emma and Bradley Steinkamp and Morgan and Michael Rank; brothers Samuel Graci of Fredericksburg, James Graci of Pittsburgh and Michael Graci of Newark, DE; sisters Patricia Guerrisi of W. Palm Beach, FL, Grace Stauffer of Hershey and Connie Ditzler of Ephrata.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc.,4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
