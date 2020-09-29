Mary K. Witmer
Richland - Mary K. (Zimmerman) Witmer, 93, Richland, PA, passed peacefully to her eternal home on Sunday September 27, 2020.
Mary was born in Ephrata, PA on September 7, 1927 to the late Clayton & Lizzie Martin.
Mary was a loving & dedicated mother to six sons, one stepson & six stepdaughters. She was also a loving & caring grandmother to many grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. Mary served in various ministries in the church, which included sewing circles & supporting her husband in ministry. She was known for her smile, laugh & humor. She created many projects on her sewing machine & quilting frame that were shared with her family & many organizations.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul M. Zimmerman, her second husband Paul M. Witmer, one sister Edna Martin, 5 brothers; Harvey, Ammon, Alan, Ellis & Aaron Martin, a daughter-in-law Crystal Zimmerman (Jay), a stepdaughter Janet Peifer (Elvin), a step granddaughter Lori Peifer & a great granddaughter Morgan Yiengst. Surviving are siblings John Martin & Nora High.
Surviving are sons; Carl Zimmerman (Mae) Richland, Marvin Zimmerman (Beverly) Reading, Lester Zimmerman (Erma) New Holland, Roy Zimmerman (Carolyn) Lebanon, Jay Zimmerman (Crystal, deceased) Schaefferstown, Gary Zimmerman (Julie) Lititz, one stepson Dick Witmer (Nancy) Manheim, six stepdaughters: Mary Ellen Witmer of East Petersburg, Jean Stauffer (Dick) State College, Doris Fahnestock (Dale) Lancaster, Barb Brubaker (John) Buhl ID, Elizabeth Witmer (Scott Kepnes) Merrimack NH, Rose Wichterman (Bob) Powder Springs GA. Mary is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, 30 step grandchildren, 47 step great grandchildren & 3 step great great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Clauser Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd, Lebanon PA 17042. Public viewing 9:00-10:30am followed by funeral service, 10:30am. Public graveside service will be at Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 N College St Myerstown PA 17067, following the funeral service. clauserfh.com