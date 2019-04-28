Services
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village
1200 Grubb Road
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village
1200 Grubb Road
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Granger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathryn Granger


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Kathryn Granger Obituary
Mary Kathryn Granger

Palmyra - Mary Kathryn Granger, 92, formerly of Annville died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Londonderry Village surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John A. "Al" Granger who died in 2016.

Born in Lebanon on October 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Ramsey Galebach. She worked in the cafeteria for the Annville-Cleona School District and was a graduate of Cornwall High School.

She was a member of Fontana Union Chapel, enjoyed playing bingo, and was an avid Phillies fan.

Surviving are two daughters Sandra wife of Harry Bachman of Annville, Barbara wife of Randy Gingrich of Annville, four grandchildren Amy Bachman Douglas, Lisa Bachman, Kelly O'Boyle, and Nicole Stansfield, and seven great grandchildren Trey Blanding, Alexis O'Boyle, Emily Buse, Rachel Buse, Sophie Buse, Payton Stansfield, and Carter Stansfield. She was preceded in death by two brothers Joseph "Frank" Galebach, William Galebach, and a sister Louise Schafebook.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. Interment will be in South Annville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Londonderry Village Good Samaritan Fund in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.