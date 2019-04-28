|
|
Mary Kathryn Granger
Palmyra - Mary Kathryn Granger, 92, formerly of Annville died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Londonderry Village surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John A. "Al" Granger who died in 2016.
Born in Lebanon on October 2, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Ramsey Galebach. She worked in the cafeteria for the Annville-Cleona School District and was a graduate of Cornwall High School.
She was a member of Fontana Union Chapel, enjoyed playing bingo, and was an avid Phillies fan.
Surviving are two daughters Sandra wife of Harry Bachman of Annville, Barbara wife of Randy Gingrich of Annville, four grandchildren Amy Bachman Douglas, Lisa Bachman, Kelly O'Boyle, and Nicole Stansfield, and seven great grandchildren Trey Blanding, Alexis O'Boyle, Emily Buse, Rachel Buse, Sophie Buse, Payton Stansfield, and Carter Stansfield. She was preceded in death by two brothers Joseph "Frank" Galebach, William Galebach, and a sister Louise Schafebook.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. Interment will be in South Annville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Londonderry Village Good Samaritan Fund in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019