Mary L. Pyles
Annville - Mary L. Pyles, 87, formerly of Railroad Street, Annville died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Hill Farm Estates, Annville.
Born in Lebanon on March 4, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Charles F., Sr. and Christine R. Hilbert Pyles. She worked as a presser for Dutch Miss, Lebanon.
Mary was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Annville and the ladies Lady's Auxiliary of the Annville Union Hose Fire Company.
Surviving is a son John Pyles and his companion Virginia Bomgardner of Lebanon, two grandchildren Vickie Adams and Eric Pyles, and a great granddaughter Deserra Adams.
She was preceded in death by four brothers Earl, Preston, Charles, Jr., Rodger Pyles and five sisters Helen Bucks, Kathryn Shifflett, June Light, Dorothy Blouch, and Jackie Keller.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 AM-12 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville with inurnment at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made to the Union Hose Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, 215 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003 in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 9, 2019