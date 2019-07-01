Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Mary L. Rager


1922 - 2019
Mary L. Rager Obituary
Mary L. Rager

Lebanon - Mary L. (Rhoads) Rager died on June 29, 2019 at Elmcroft in Lebanon. She was born on February 16, 1922 in Philadelphia and was the daughter of the late Cecil W. Sr. and Mabel I. (Schlott) Rhoads. Her husband, John G. Rager, died January 2, 2003. She was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Lebanon and a member of several social groups and a 1939 graduate of Lebanon High School. Mary was employed as a proof reader at Sowers Printing Company and later as a secretary at her church. Surviving is a daughter Carole Lynne Mohn (Donald); grandchildren Michael D. Mohn, Lebanon, Michelle Ann Marie Kennedy (Robert), Lititz; brother Samuel J. Rhoads Sr. of Lebanon; nephews Robert, Craig, Samuel, Jr., and niece Suzanne (Thomas) Elliott. She was preceded in death by brother Cecil Jr., and wife Christine Rhoads; sister-in-law Bessie Rhoads. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Lebanon. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 1, 2019
