Lebanon - Mary L. Riegel, 91, of Lebanon, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. PA. She was the wife of the late William G. Riegel. She was born in Avon on December 4, 1927, a daughter of the late John T. and Helen Light Groff. Mary was employed as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone and later as a receptionist at People's Bank, both in Lebanon. She was a life member of the Grace United Church of Christ in Lebanon; proud member of Strong Women with the Penn State Extension and loved working with her flowers and in her yard. She is survived by children, Wendy Ross and fiancé Daniel Ament of Conestoga, PA; John W. Riegel and wife Sharon of Lititz, PA; Jennifer Yokimishyn and husband Stephen of Johns Island, SC; grandchildren, Heather Zynn, Corrine Swope, J. Tyler Riegel, Leah C. Riegel, Chuck Youngman, Spencer Youngman and Tracy Yokimishyn; great grandchildren, C. J., Shane, Mary, Allison and Cadence; brothers, David Groff and wife Pauline of Lebanon, PA; Richard Groff of MT. She was preceded in death by sister, Arlene Groff Gruber and brother, Ernest Groff. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace UCC, 1000 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019
