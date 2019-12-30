|
|
Mary Lou (Sukey) Harris
Annville - With heavy hearts we must let you know that Mary Lou (Sukey) Harris has succumbed to an illness which began in 1974. She shouldered her burden with a joyful heart.
She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, flutist, artist, teacher, gardener, schoolmate, and a truly loving friend to many. We are all diminished by her departure.
At Sukey's request, there will be no public service, viewing, or memorial of her passing.
In her memory, love your family, paint a picture, plant a rose, help someone in need of your help, tell a friend that you love them, and say a prayer.
