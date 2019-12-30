Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou (Sukey) Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou (Sukey) Harris Obituary
Mary Lou (Sukey) Harris

Annville - With heavy hearts we must let you know that Mary Lou (Sukey) Harris has succumbed to an illness which began in 1974. She shouldered her burden with a joyful heart.

She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, flutist, artist, teacher, gardener, schoolmate, and a truly loving friend to many. We are all diminished by her departure.

At Sukey's request, there will be no public service, viewing, or memorial of her passing.

In her memory, love your family, paint a picture, plant a rose, help someone in need of your help, tell a friend that you love them, and say a prayer.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -