Mary Lou Whitman
Lebanon, PA - Born October 30, 1929, died September 1, 2019
Mary Lou is survived by daughter, Andrea J. Doerr and son-in-law, Larry E. Doerr; son Russell Dennis Whitman and daughter-in law, Laura Whitman; and son, Paul Brian Whitman and son-in-law, Thomas E. Kinser as well as four grand-children, two step grand-children and eight great-grandchildren.. She was preceded in death by grandsons: Brian Lee Doerr and Russell Dennis Whitman II, daughter-in-law Judyth Whitman and husband of 68 years, Russell Marcus Whitman.
Praised by her family as an excellent cook and amateur artist, Mary Lou worked for thirteen years as an activities director at the Green Hills Manor nursing home in Berks County. Mary Lou was a life-long member of the Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist Church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am. on Thursday September 12, 2019 in the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA 17088 with a viewing from 10:00 am. to the time of service. Interment will be made in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019