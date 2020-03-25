|
Mary Louise Albert
West Palm Beach, FL - Mary Louise Albert, 87, of West Palm Beach, Fl, formally from Myerstown, Pa. passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on March 20, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Robert Albert who preceded her in death on February 27th. Mary and Robert were married for 66 years.
She was born on July 26, 1932 in Schaefferstown, PA the daughter of the late Henry and Edna Miller.
Mary graduated from Myerstown High School in 1950 and the Reading School of Nursing in 1953. She worked as an RN for 39 years and retired from the Lebanon VA in 1992.
She is survived by her son Gary Albert and his wife Dee of Port St Lucie, FL, her daughter Sharon Nicholas of Royal Palm Beach, FL, and her son Craig Albert and his wife Sue of Plantation, Fl. She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harry and Ernest Miler.
Services and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Grose Funeral Home Inc., Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020