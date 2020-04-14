|
Mary Louise Brown
Lebanon - Mary Louise Brown, 79, formerly of Myerstown died Monday, April 13, 2020 in ManorCare Health Services, Lebanon.
Born in Lebanon on May 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Gundrum Hain. She was a homemaker and the valedictorian of her graduating class at Myerstown High School.
Surviving are two sons Walter F. Brown, Jr. of Wyomissing, Michael A. Brown of Johnson City, Tenn., two grandchildren Tyler Brown of Middletown, Keith Brown of Chester Springs, two sisters Theresa Morgan of Lawn and Nancy Latshaw of Myerstown.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020