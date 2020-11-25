Mary Louise Sensenig
Richland - Mary Louise Sensenig, 48, of Richland, PA, died on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. She was the wife of Eugene Sensenig. She was born in Lebanon on April 18, 1972, a daughter of Willis Z. and Alta Z. Horning Martin of Lebanon. Mary Louise was a member of the Bethel Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are children, Josh, Brent and Burnell Sensenig all at home; Jeffrey Sensenig and wife Cheryl of Richland; Amy Martin and husband Shawn of Grantville; Andrew Sensenig and wife Rhonda of Bethel; 8 grandchildren; brother, Joseph L. Martin and wife Regina of Lebanon; sisters, Rachel H. Lehman and husband Kenneth of Pine Grove; Janice E. Sensenig and husband Michael of Newmanstown. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:30 am in Bethel Mennonite Church, 231 School Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com