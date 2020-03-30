Services
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Tracer

West Lafayette - Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Tracer, 88, of West Lafayette, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born on January 28, 1932, in Hershey, PA at Hershey Hospital to the late Hugh and Sarah (Sebolt) Seavers Sr.

She grew up in Palmyra, PA, with her sisters, Ruth, Fran, Rachel, Emily, and her brother, Hugh "Bud". Mary graduated from Palmyra High School in Palmyra, PA, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She attended the State Teachers College in Millersville, PA, where she played on the field hockey team her freshman year.

On September 6, 1958, she married Leonard A. Tracer in Palmyra, PA. They were happily married for 57 years. He passed away on September 10, 2015.

Mary worked as a Secretary for 1st Church of God for 10 years before retiring. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Beta Associates and Tri-Kappa. Mary never knew a stranger; people were drawn to her laughter and loving personality. Mary enjoyed cooking, reading, crafts, watching sports, and helping others. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are sons, Scott (Angela) Tracer of Lafayette and Mitchell Tracer of West Lafayette, two sisters, Frances Kreiser (Roy) and Rachel Goudy both of Palmyra, PA. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kaleigh (Daniel) Lima, Mitchell "Danny" Tracer, Sydney Tracer and Madisen Tracer as well as a great grandchild Finn Lima.

With the current situation with the Covid-19 Virus a private family visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday followed by the service at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Rev. Tracey Leslie will be officiating. Private family burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou's name to Trinity United Methodist Church.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
